LONDON:- Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross both scored hundreds as Scotland beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Beckenham, southeast England, for a historic success on Sunday. The victory was Scotland's first over a full member of the International Cricket Council -- one of the sport's leading 10 Test nations -- in any format. Sunday's fixture was not a full one-day international but nothing could take the shine off Scotland's day in a fixture that forms part of Sri Lanka's preparations for next month's Champions Trophy ODI tournament in England and Wales.–AFP