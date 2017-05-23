Hamamd bowls Lucky Star to victory

ISLAMABAD – M Hamamd bowled Lucky Star to thrashing 7-wicket win over Hassan Memorial in the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground. Batting first in rain-shortened 26-over match, Hassan Memorial scored 129-9 in the allotted overs. Abdul Hafeez hit 52 with the help of 6 fours. M Hammad ripped through top order by grabbing 5-31, while Zulkifle got 2-16. Lucky Star achieved the target in 11.1 overs losing just 3 wickets. M Faheem hammered 55 and M Farooq 40. Hussain took 2-45. In another match played at XI Star ground, XI star beat Margalla Club by 138 runs. XI Star scored 342-7 in 40 overs. Umair hit 19 fours and 2 sixes to score 147, while Shahryar smashed 88 runs. M Faizan took 3-51. Margalla were bowled out for 204 in 37 overs.–Staff Reporter

Arshad, Aqeela clinch scrabble titles

LAHORE – Arshad Rai and Mrs Aqeela Rai have won the Scrabble Tournament 2017 expert and advanced categories titles. Besides Arshad Rai, Khalid Javed also exhibited his prowess and finished second. In advanced category, the second position went to Suhail Agha. Renowned players of the country took part in the event. The likes of Punjab of Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) president Khalid Javed, secretary Sqnldr Safdar Ali, Col Azhar Khawaja, Suhail Munawar Agha, Safdar Aslam, Syeda Zahida Arshad Raoof, Naeem, Aqeela Khan, Hamid Akbar Sahib, Madam Fareeda, Syed Zahid Mehmood and others made the event a success. In the end, chief guest Colonel Azhar Khawaja distributed prizes and certificate among the winners and participants. PSA chief Khalid Javed promised to hold the tournament at country level next time.–Staff Reporter

Celebrities XI lift PCCP T20 trophy

ISLAMABAD - Celebrities XI won the Physically Challenged Cricket of Pakistan (PCCP) T20 trophy after defeating PCCP XI by 9 wickets in an exhibition match at Shalimar Cricket ground. PCCP XI, batting first, posted 145-6 in the allotted overs. Adeel scored quick-fire 38 hitting 5 fours while Asad slammed 32 and Manan 27. Afzal Javed took 2-22, while Shakir Abbasi, Zeeshan Ali Naqvi and Kamran got one wicket apiece. Former Test cricketer Yasir Hameed could score 35 runs. Afzal Javed and Zeeshan comfortably chased down the target with 8 balls to spare. Afzal hammered unbeaten 45 and Zeeshan unbeaten 31. Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik graced the occasion as chief guest while Zamurad Khan, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Major General (R) Jayanath Lokuketagodage, MNA Shahryar Khan, Raja Imran Hussian, Shamila Naqvi and others were also present there.–Staff Reporter