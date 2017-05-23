Left-handed batsman Nasir Jamshed has challenged his suspension in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing scandal.

According to details, lawyer of Jamshed has sent a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) raising questions about articles used for suspending the batsman.

Lawyer Hassan Iqbal has argued that his client was stripped of his basic rights by the board.

PCB suspended the opener under Anti-Corruption Code 147 which gives board the right to suspend any player.

The lawyer however, claimed that PCB has used the Code 147 wrongly because under this article only that player can be suspended who is proved to be involved in corruption or there are special circumstances or image of game is being damaged by that player.

Neither PCB charged my client for corruption nor was image of game distorted by the left-handed batsman, argued lawyer Hassan Iqbal Warraich.

Hence, the suspension of my client Nasir Jamshed is not legal, maintained the counselor.

Nasir Jamshed has been suspended by PCB under two Anti Corruption Codes including not cooperating with investigation team and creating hurdles in investigation process.

Nasir Jamshed is being considered as main actor in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing scandal.