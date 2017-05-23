Lahore - Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Monday said that Umar Akmal could not maintain his fitness after Pakistan Cup, and that’s why he was being sent back from England.

It has been disclosed that Akmal failed two fitness tests during ongoing training camp in England ahead of Champions Trophy, and has therefore been dropped from the team.

"Umar Akmal has fitness issues. He twice failed fitness tests in the conditioning camp in England. The selectors are now considering Haris Sohail and Umar Amin and one of them will replace Umar in the Champions Trophy squad," Inzamam said.

Umar was also dropped for the tour to the West Indies in March after failing fitness tests in Lahore. The selectors then picked him as captain of the Punjab team in the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament last month, saying he had cleared fitness tests.

"He was declared fit for the Champions Trophy by the concerned people but when he reached Birmingham and fitness tests were taken, he didn't clear them," Inzamam said.

Umar, who turns 27 this month, has played 16 Tests, 116 ODIs and 82 T20 internationals but has still not cemented his place in either format. The younger brother of Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, Umar has been involved in a series of off-field controversies.

According to reliable sources, Umar got into an argument with the team management during the fitness tests in Birmingham, after which head coach Mickey Arthur informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the chief selector that he didn't want Umar in the side.

Inzamam stressed that Umar had also been unfit during the limited over matches in Australia last winter and the team management had warned him to pay attention to his fitness. "Even before the tour to the West Indies, he didn't clear the fitness tests. He really needs to work in this area if he wants to get back into the Pakistan team."

One of the sources said that Arthur was upset at seeing Umar's fitness when the tests were conducted. PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan confirmed that they had got a request to call Umar back to Pakistan. "He has apparently failed fitness tests again and we are fully backing the team management whose policy is clear that no unfit player would be in the side," Khan said.

The selectors are considering Umar Amin and Haris Sohail as Akmal’s replacement, but final decision has not been made yet. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deadline of May 25 to announce the replacement, and is deliberating on the decision.

The chances of selection of Haris Sohail are higher than that of Umar Amin, as the left-handed batsman smashed one century, and two fifties in Pakistan Cup. Both Amin and Haris have not played ODIs for Pakistan for a few years. Amin played his last match in October 2014, whereas, Sohail’s last ODI was in May 2015 against Zimbabwe in Lahore.