Left-handed batsman Umar Amin will join Pakistan team in England as replacement of 'unfit' Umar Akmal, reported Waqt News.

The sources stated that Pakistan Cricket Board took fitness test of Umar Amin, Haris Sohail and Asif Zakir at National Cricket Academy today.

Amin will fly to Bringham to take part in ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

Earlier, middle order batsman Umar Akmal failed the fitness test, again. The coaches and selectors decided to send him back before the tournament.

This is not the first time Umar Akmal has failed the fitness test.

Pakistan will play its first match of the tournament against arch rivals India on June 4th.