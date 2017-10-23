Sri Lanka team in deep trouble after losing five wickets in fifth One Day International (ODI).

Left arm bowler, Usman Khan Shenwari took all five wickets.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and opted to bat as Pakistan looked for a whitewash of the series with a win in the fifth and final match in Sharjah on Monday.

Pakistan, who lead the series 4-0, brought in Faheem Ashraf in place of Junaid Khan while Sri Lanka made three changes from the line up which lost the fourth match by seven wickets, also in Sharjah on Friday.

The Islanders brought in Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay in place of Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya and Lahiru Gamage.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Seekuge Prasanna, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)