SHARJAH:- Afghanistan will play three one-day internationals with Ireland in Sharjah in December and they are also eyeing their inaugural Test against Zimbabwe, an official said Sunday. "We are hosting a three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland in December and there are also discussions on Afghanistan playing their inaugural Test at our ground after the ODI series," Mazhar Khan, GM Sharjah cricket stadium said. The three ODIs will be played on December 5, 7 and 10.–AFP