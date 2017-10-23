ISLAMABAD - Olympian Samiullah has lashed out Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), holding them responsible for taking Pakistan hockey to new lows.

Talking to The Nation, Samiullah, known as flying horse, said: “All the tall claims made by the PHF have nothing to do with reality. Ever since the current president and secretary have taken over the reins of the federation, they lack direction and have no clear-cut plans and vision, how to regain lost hockey glory. They are just passing time by giving statements and taking all the opponents onboard by giving them different roles. I request all the former greats to have mercy on hockey and instead of selling themselves for small benefits and accepting roles, they must raise their voce for hockey and for the players.

“The way Pakistan team is playing for the last two years under these incompetent persons, my heart is bleeding. They have time and again offered me different lucrative deals, wanting me to become part of their setup, but I always refused, as this country and hockey have given me so much name and fame and I feel it is my and all others duty to save the sinking ship of Pakistan hockey. They must raise their voice, as Pakistan hockey is at its lowest ebb and any further delay in this regard can spell disaster on Pakistan hockey and inflict heavy damages on it,” he added.

Samiullah said green shirts managed only two victories in the 10th Hockey Asia Cup, which was played in Dhaka. “The way they lost to the team like Malaysia, it was not only shocking but also alarming. I am highly surprised that why the government is keeping mum on poor state of hockey affairs and on what grounds government has been splash out grant without keeping a close check on PHF? No one is bothered form top level to seek explanation from these super flops. The performance of national hockey team is highly pathetic and it is losing against even weak opponents, which was never witnessed in the past.

“We need to adopt highly aggressive approach. I once again request the government and Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi to take serious note of the failures of the current management and send them packing and immediately appoint those persons, who know how to run hockey and how to take it to new heights. We have never played 7-aside and 9-aside formats, and there is absolutely no future of this format. They are not only wasting huge national kitty on such pathetic formats, but also destroying Pakistan hockey,” he added.

He said: “We don’t have a single quality short corner expert and quality goalkeepers. For the past two years or so, what the current PHF top brass has done, how many players they have produced, how many events they have won and how many training camps they have established for U-16 and U-18 players? They would surely have no answers. I believe they don’t know the actual problem that’s why they are wasting too much time on self-projection and taking all their critics onboard to ensure nobody raise voice against them. It is not the way to solve problems. If they have any plans or direction, they must implement or at least start work on that, but their failures are more than enough to prove their failures.

“Shahbaz was a great hockey player, but he has no experience whatsoever regarding leading the federation. It is very easy to give statements, but it is too difficult to work in grounds. I sincerely advise Brig Khokhar and Shahbaz to have mercy on hockey and let those handle, who can lead hockey team back to old glory days,” Samiullah concluded.