LAHORE - Punjab Police, famous for its ruthlessness, set another standard of egoistic homour, when one of its District Police Officer (DPO) got offended for overtaking his vehicle on a road.

And this time it was all-rounder Aamir Yamin, member of Pakistan’s team for Sri Lanka T20s, who suffered by the long legal arm on Sunday after he dared to overtake vehicle of District Police Officer Toba Tek Singh Usman Akram Gondal near Toba Tek Singh.

27-year-old Aamir, who has represented Pakistan in three T20Is and an ODI, is scheduled to leave for Dubai on Monday to join the Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka. On Sunday, the all-rounder was travelling to Faisalabad when he tried to overtake a vehicle near Toba Tek Singh, which apparently offended DPO Toba Tek Singh Usman Akram Gondal. And to punish Aamir for this daring deed, police took the cricketer to Gojra City police station where he was kept for more than two hours illegally.

Aamir was released after the media highlighted the issue and the PCB also took action over it. However, police didn’t shy away from saying that the player was released after a warning. When contacted, DPO Usman Akram Gondal said the cricketer was brought to police station for overtaking his vehicle. "He was allowed to leave after being issued a warning," he said.