Dhaka - Pakistan were in their true elements as they clinically demolished the Korean side 6-3 to end their Hero Asia Cup 2017 campaign with a Bronze Medal. It was a hattrick of goals by Ajaz Ahmad (10?, 30?, 36?), Rashid Mehmood (26?) and Abu Mahmood (32?) that clinched a winner for Pakistan.

Koreans, unlike their previous Super 4s matches, were not their usual defensive best and Pakistan took complete advantage of that as they attacked them hooter to hooter, showcasing exemplary skill work to make space in the Korean circle. It was a pleasure to watch this Pakistani side who played with renewed spirit, determined to return home with a win.

It was Ajaz Ahmad who was the hero of Pakistan’s victory today as he pumped three splendid goals into the Korean post. Each of goals was a shear thrill to watch. The first one came as early as the 10th minute of the match while the second and third showed his ability to skillfully dribble past Korean defenders. A long pass from skipper Muhammad Irfan to Ajaz in the 25-yard mark saw him swiftly make his way into the circle, not being hassled about the two Korean defenders attempting to tackle him. He gave no room for error as he fiercely pushed one past goalkeeper Doopyo Hong imposing a strong 3-1 lead. Only four minute earlier, Rashid Mehmood had scored a field goal to stamp 2-1 lead for Paksitan.

Ajaz’s third goal came in the 36th minute when he single-handedly maneuvered covering the 25-yard and drove into the striking circle, staying patient in his attempt to score, with impeccable control of the ball, stepped away from his man Mookyoung Lee to push one into the post. In today’s fast-paced modern hockey, it’s rare to find players who showcase dribbling skills like Ajaz did today. He was a delight to watch, leaving Pakistani supporters in Dhaka thoroughly entertained.

Though Korea converted two goals via Suk Hoon Cho (20?) and Namyong Lee (43?), it did little to dent Pakistan’s hopes of a win. Korea missed out on two back-to-back PCs in the final quarter but finally converted one with an improvised set piece that saw Inwoo Seo in the 55th minute to narrow the lead to 3-5. But it didn’t last long enough as Muhammad Yaqoob scored in the 56th minute to ensure a convincing 6-3 win.

On emphatic win, Skipper M Irfan said, “If you see every match, there were a lot of chances that we were missing. But this match we ensured that didn’t happen. It was really good work put in by the boys. This is not the end of results for us. It is a new team and we will continue to strive for success.”

Meanwhile, Indian hockey team were crowned Hero Asia Cup 2017 champions after they beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final of the tournament here today at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium. Goals from Ramandeep Singh (3?) and Lalit Upadhyay (29?) secured the title for India as Malaysia failed to make an impact on the game in the early stages but came back with a solitary goal through Shahril Saabah (50?).

This is the third time that India have won the Asia Cup title and after a gap of 10 years. Malaysia kept up the pressure on the Indian defence in the final 10 minutes of the match, but India absorbed the attacking forays made. The Indian team showed some resolute defending in the last five minutes to keep their 2-1 lead intact. In the end, the defensive skills displayed by India were enough for them to clinch the title after a gap of 10 years.

On winning the title, Manpreet Singh captain said, “Great honour to captain this team. Hockey is a team game and we are a family and this victory was possible because of the team work we put in. We are enjoying this victory.”

Meanwhile Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “I was a bit worried when the score was 2-1, strange goals can happen in last 4-5 mins. But I am really happy how they played, they changed the way we defend in the end and that helped us clinch the final.”

Stephen van Huizen, Coach Malaysian team said, “India is a tough opponent ranked much higher than us. This was our first ever Asia Cup final and I am really happy with the way the boys performed on two back-to-back days. Yesterday the draw with a tough Korean team and today a good fight especially in the final quarter. It was a close contest and I am happy how they played.”