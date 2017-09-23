ASHGABAT - Medal lady Ambrin Masih earned the third bronze medal to complete her hat-trick for Pakistan in the belt wrestling on the seventh day of the ongoing 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games being played on various venues in the City Olympic Complex on Friday.

With another bronze medal of Ambrin, Pakistan is still holding 17th position at the overall medal table with 20 medals including two gold medals, three silver medals and 15 bronze medals. In belt wrestling, Pakistan is on 9th position with one silver and eight bronze medals while Turkmenistan got 23 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medal, Uzbekistan got three gold, seven silver and 16 bronze medal, Kazakhstan with 3 gold, three silver and 5 bronze medal and Iran with three gold, one silver and 11 bronze medals are at the top positions.

In the overall medal table, Turkmenistan was the leader with 61 gold medals, 49 silver and 55 bronze medals at the top, followed by Iran with 17 gold, 13 silver and 34 bronze medals and Thailand with 15 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals. Pakistan’s Ambrin has a bye in the first round before facing host Turkmenistan's Zarina Abdyrahmannovwa in the -60kg weight. Ambrin took first two points against crowd-favourite Zarina, who later on settled down and leveled the tally 2-2 before taking the medal fight 5-2.

Ambrin was the first Pakistani female, who grabbed three medals - one each in the traditional wrestling, classic free style wrestling and alysh free. Apart from Ambrin, other Pakistani men and women players did not impress against their tough competitors in the alysh free style wrestling.

In alysh free -55kg, Myuyadinova Manzuraoy of Uzbekistan defeated Humaira Ashiq 4-1 while Ummatov Fayzyllulla of Uzbekistan beat Mohsin Ali in men’s alysh free -60kg. In the pre-quarter of men’s alysh free -70kg, Shehzad Khan stunned Tongbram Romen Singh of India while M Adnan Rana was beaten by Aliberdioda Ibodullo 5-0 in -60kg. Safarov Ruziboi of Tajikistan beat M Asad Butt in -80kg 6-2 while Danish Rashid was beaten by Nasir Ahmad Akrami of Afghanistan in -70kg. Abbas Qamar defeated Sinha Ayaz of India in -80kg but lost to Allberdiyew Aly of Turkmenistan.

The Pakistani swimmers are ready to make a splash with China, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Korea and Hong Kong swimmers. The short course is providing nations big and small with a great platform to showcase their talent over four days of competition.

Pakistan has fielded four female and as many male swimmers and has given a poor response on the opening day with most of them got sixth and or seven positions even in their respective heats. In the 50m free style, Bisma Khan recorded 28.23sec and got 6th, followed by Aisha Mishael Ayub with 29.27sec. In the 50m free style, M Yahya Khan got fourth position in the heat with 24.96sec while in the 100m breaststroke, Ramsha Imran got 5th in the heat with a clock time 1.25.51sec.

In 100m men’s butterfly, M Hamza Malik got sixth with clock time 1.12.67sec while in the women 200m individual medley relay no Pakistan women qualified while in men’s 200m individual medley relay, Waqas Hussain got fifth, in the 4X50m medley relay, Pakistan got eight position with clock time 1.55.72. In the same category of women, Pakistan got 4th position in the heat with clock time 2.11.78sec and in men and women 50m free style, no Pakistani swimmers could qualify.