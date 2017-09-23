SYDNEY - Australia paceman Pat Cummins will return home after the one-day international series in India to freshen up for the Ashes Test series, Cricket Australia said Friday. Cummins, who has a history of injuries, will play out the current five-match ODI series but will miss Australia's three Twenty20 internationals with India next month. "Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," chief selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.