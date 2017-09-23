KARACHI - Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan, banned by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT) for his role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case, has filed an appeal for the relaxation of the five-year ban placed on him, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded a sterner punishment.

Sharjeel, found guilty on all five counts brought against him by the PCB, believes the board doesn’t have enough proof against him and he should only be punished for not reporting the approach made by the bookies. Both parties will now present their cases in front of an independent adjudicator, which will be appointed by the PCB and will be a former judge of the Supreme Court.

The ACT, presided over by a former Lahore High Court judge, didn’t fine Sharjeel and also suspended a five-year sentence from the proposed 10-year ban, which will be counted from February 1, 2017. “We are not satisfied with the ban imposed on Sharjeel. Since the tribunal has found him guilty of all five beaches of the anti-corruption code which we charged him with, we want a longer ban and heavy fine imposed on him,” said Tafazzul Rizvi, the legal advisor of the PCB.

On the other hand, Sharjeel’s lawyer Shaighan Ejaz believes their appeal is based on the fact that the PCB did not provide any evidence to the ACT under which his client could be punished for accepting the offer of the bookies and doing the act. “My client does not accept the five charges. He only accepts the charge of not reporting an offer on time to the PCB,” said Ejaz. Shaighan added that the suspension of five years from the proposed 10-year ban means the ACT was not convinced by the case presented by the PCB against Sharjeel.

“We decided to go to the independent adjudicator because even if our appeal is dismissed we have the option of going to the high court or supreme courts,” he explained. “If we had gone to the international Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Geneva, their verdict would have been final with no avenue to appeal further in the higher courts.”

Khalid Latif, another Islamabad United opener sent back from the PSL2 for alleged involvement in spot-fixing, was also banned by the ACT for five years with a fine of Rs1 million also imposed on him.

Latif’s lawyer Badr Alam, however, believes the PCB victimised both players for unknown reasons. Khalid Latif banned for five years in PSL spot fixing case. “The due course of law and its requirements were not followed at all in our case,” said Alam. “In fact, we were not even allowed to cross examine the five witnesses produced by the PCB in our absence before the tribunal.”

Alam added that they have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the five-year ban and the fine. “We don’t accept the authority of this tribunal which didn’t provide justice to us and we have already filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking justice,” he said.