Ostapenko storms to Korea Open semis

SEOUL - Top seed Jelena Ostapenko surged past Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3, 6-1, Friday to reach the final four at the WTA Korea Open as she continues a storming run of matches. The French Open champion has not dropped a set since becoming the first Latvian to break into the WTA Top 10 when she advanced into 10th place earlier this month. Cepede Royg battled hard to keep things close for much of the opening set, but Ostapenko was able to pull away, striking 23 winners and converting four of seven break point opportunities. "It was a tough match. She was playing very well, very aggressively. I just tried to play my game," Ostapenko said after the match. The 20-year-old now finds herself her two wins away from what would be the first non-Slam singles title of her career.–AFP

Son crushes Lin in Japan Open

TOKYO - World number one Son Wan-Ho overpowered two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China in the men's singles at the Japan Badminton Open Friday, while newly crowned women's world champion Nozomi Okuhara also reached the semi-finals. South Korea's Son beat the Chinese great with a hard-fought 21-15, 21-15 victory and now faces world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semis. Axelsen, who beat Lin to clinch the world title last month, brushed off a challenge from Indian ace Kidambi Srikanth 21-17, 21-17. Defending champion Lee Chong Wei squeezed past fourth-seeded rising star Chou Tien-chen of Taipei 21-11, 15-21, 21-19. The Malaysian, who has won the Japan Open six times, will face Shi Yuqi in the other semi-final after the Chinese second seed beat India's HS Prannoy 21-15, 21-14.–AFP

KC Challengers win T20 Women Cricket

LAHORE – Kinnaird College (KC) Challengers routed Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) by 50 runs to win the ‘15-year celebrations of HEC, Kinnaird Twenty20 Women Cricket League 2017’ final played here at the college ground Friday. Batting first, Kinnaird Challengers scored 121 runs in the allotted overs. Sidra Amin played superb unbeaten knock of 58 runs while Kainaat Hafeez gathered 25 runs. For LCWU, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig took two wickets while Waheeda Akhter and Tooba Hassan got one wicket each. In reply, LCWU were bundled out for 71 runs. Sidra Mawaz hit 22. For the winning side, Aliya Riaz bagged two wickets while Anam Amin, Sania Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Natalia Pervaiz took one wicket each. Sidra Amin was named player of the final. Aliya Riaz was declared the best all-rounder, Sidra Nawaz best wicketkeeper, Sidra Amin best batter, Dua Majid best fielder and Elizbeth Barkat best bowler of the tournament and were awarded cash prize of Rs 5000 each by KCU principal David Rukhsana and PCB women wing representative Nosheen Haneef.–Staff Reporter

IMS Jhang Syedan lift Wapda T12 trophy

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Model School for Boys Jhang Syedan became crowned champions of the Wapda T12 Schools Cricket Tournament 2017, after thrashing Beaconhouse School System by massive 92 runs in the final played here at Bhutto Cricket ground on Friday. The tournament was organised by Wapda Sports Board. Bating first, Islamabad Model School set a target of 149 runs while in reply, Beaconhouse School System was bundled out for 56 runs. Abdul Hameed of Islamabad Model School was declared man of the final for scoring 56 runs. Zarak Khan of Roots Millennium School declared the best batsman, Saad Azhar of Islamabad Model School for Boys Jhang Syedan and Yousaf of Islamabad Model Collage for Boys F-8/4 were named as the best bowler and the best fielder respectively. Former Test player Ali Naqvi was the chief guest at the occasion, who gave away the winner and runners-up trophies to the finalists. Ali Naqvi also congratulated Wapda for organising the tournament successfully. He hoped that such innovative efforts would help improve the standard of fielding in Pakistani cricket. It is pertinent to mention here that this was the 3rd T12 Schools Cricket Tournament organised by Wapda as part of its corporate social responsibility with a view to improve the standard of fielding in Pakistani cricket.–Staff Reporter