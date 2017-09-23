JOHANNESBURG - Former South Africa Under-19 captain Aiden Markram will make his Test debut in the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Potchefstroom next Thursday.

Markram, 22, will open the batting with Dean Elgar in place of Heino Kuhn, who struggled during South Africa's losing series in England earlier this year and has not played since being injured in the fourth Test. Markram was part of the South African Test squad in England but did not win a Test cap.

He averaged 51.94 for the Titans last season - his first at senior franchise level - and was named captain of the franchise for this season. He made a strong claim for Test selection by scoring 119 and 87 in a season-opening current match against the Dolphins in Centurion. One-day international all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, a teammate of Markram at the 2004 Under-19 World Cup, is the only other uncapped player in the 13-man squad. Phehlukwayo was part of the Test squad in England.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell was also named in the squad. Three fast bowlers, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn, were ruled out because of injury. The 19-year-old all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will join the squad as cover for Parnell.

SQUAD: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada.