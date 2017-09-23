LAHORE - The national squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be announced today (Saturday), said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq here on Friday.

Fitness concerns continue to loom over Test opener Azhar Ali and leg-spinner Yasir Shah ahead of the two-Test series beginning from September 28. Yasir Shah struggled to impress team management and coaches at the training camp at the Gaddafi Stadium, and is due to undergo a fitness test soon. “Yasir Shah is an important bowler, that’s why we are waiting for his fitness test,” said Inzamam, adding that the spinner’s test could not be conducted today.

About Azhar, who is struggling to overcome a knee injury, the chief selector said the batsman’s fitness has improved.

It remains to be seen if the selectors decide to rest him to allow for his complete recovery.

Inzamam also said five fast bowlers will be selected in the squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier this month finalised the 16-member squad for the Sri Lanka series, which includes young pacer Mir Hamza but omits spinner Shadab Khan and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

The squad consists of: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Abbas, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza and Wahab Riaz.