ISLAMABAD - Raheel Majeed and M Irfan helped Asif Memorial Club defeat Islamabad Hawks in NBP-ICA T20 Tournament 2017 fixture here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Friday.

Raheel blasted 38-ball 51 with 6 fours and one six while M Irfan hit 32-ball 45 as Asif Memorial’s 182 proved too good for Islamabad Hawks. Irshad Mirza played a defiant innings of 60 runs. Scores: Asif Memorial: 182-3 in 20 overs (Raheel Majeed 51, M Irfan 45, Shoaib Khaliq 41, Ali Imran 27; M Zafar 2-41). Islamabad Hawks: 156-7 in 20 overs (Irshad Mirza 60, Riaz Khan 41, M Yameen 25 not out; Raheel Majeed 2-22, Samiullah Mehsud, Ahmedur Rehman and Naeem Shahzad got one wicket each).

In a low-scoring game at the same venue, Hasan Memorial beat Young Capital by 9 wickets. Scores: Young Capital: 77 in 17.5 overs (Shahbaz Ali Hashmi 18; Abdul Hafeez 3-9, Hamid Abbasi 3-20, Hussain Ahmed 2-9). Hasan Memorial Club: 79-1 in 10.1 overs (Hussain Ahmed 45*; Javed Akhtar 1-23).

At Margalla Ground on the same day, Lucky Star defeated P&T Club by 7 wickets with Farooq Afridi playing a superb knock of 82 runs with 7 fours and 6 sixes. Scores: P&T Club: 153-8 in 20 overs (Malik Shahzaib 49, Talat Hussain 23; Sajid Ali 2-14, Raja Faheem 2-19, Touseef Abbasi 2-21). Lucky Star: 155-3 in 15 overs (Farooq Afridi 82, M Nazir 22*; Jahangir Khan 2-24).

At the same venue, Quaid-e-Azam Club beat Model Town Gymkhana Club by 41 runs. Scores: Quaid-e-Azam Club: 103 in 18 overs (Furqan Ahmed 23*; Fahad Hussain 3-20, Abdullah 2-12, Abdul Jabbar 2-12, Sajid Raza 2-22). Model Town Gymkhana: 62 in 15.2 overs (Ijaz Ahmed 18; Salman Ahmed 5-3, Qaisar Hussain 2-16).