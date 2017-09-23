ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has said that national team needs to work very hard to stay in Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I, as it will be very tough group and hard nut to crack.

Talking to The Nation from China, where he is featuring in the ATP Challengers, Aisam said: “Although we have very short time to prepare for the Group-I matches against mighty Koreans, who have three players in top 200 and one in top 50. If they send their full team, it will be very tough for us to survive. We stand realistic chances of doing well or posing threat to Koreans only on grass courts.

“Aqeel is playing singles very well and I feel he must also pay heed on the doubles. We have a formidable doubles pair and have a highly successful winning ratio, but if the federation wants both of us to play singles as well, then we have to work very hard on improving our fitness levels, while grass courts need to be more fast to strengthen our chances of winning,” he added.

Aisam said he guessed the Pakistan Tennis Federation would again conduct trials and select the fittest players. “Samir Iftikhar and Abid Ali Akbar are good, but they have to prove their worth before getting berth in the squad while other youngsters are also good as M Abid Mushtaq is playing regular tennis and improving with each passing day. The young guns have great chance of attaining huge exposure, as three ITF futures would be held in Pakistan. With this, not only juniors, but seniors like Aqeel will also get huge boost and provide great exposure to him. The ITF futures will provide a chance to local players to play alongside the best players in Asia and it will enhance their skills.”

The tennis ace said he was not even 30 percent fit because of stomach virus due which he had to rush to washroom time and again and that’s why he skipped the doubles during the tie against Thailand. “I tried my level best to play out my best. It was not easy for me to stage comeback after going down 0-2 in the tie, but I used all my experience and crowd support to fight well against my opponent, who proved good enough to beat me in the marathon match. I almost won the day for Pakistan, but the hot weather and troubled stomach proved main hurdles between me and victory.

“I also got hamstring injury and everybody present at the venue saw that how difficult it was for me to even stand, but I continued to fight and in the end, pain won and I lost. Thanks to Aqeel, who carried the day and ensured Pakistan come out victorious 3-2 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II against the Thailand,” he added.

Aisam said: “In group-, Iwe have stern test of our capabilities for which we have to work very hard to survive in this group. There is still time left and other players should work very hard. The federation should also work on improving grass courts and ensure proper seating for tennis lovers and stands which will further improve the atmosphere.

“I know after successful conduct of ties against Iran and Thailand, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would be happy with the PTF and they would allow more spectators for the next tie. We need tremendous crowd support against Koreans to ensure extra motivation, and I hope the federation will start work on war-footings and arrange the top class facilities for the guests, national team and spectators. I hope everything will be arranged perfectly for the Korea tie and we will do our best to make it memorable,” Aisam concluded.