KARACHI - Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) new team Multan Sultans.

The announcement was made by Multan Sultans Director of Cricket Wasim Akram during a ceremony to launch the team’s kit and logo in Karachi. “Tom Moody has great experience of coaching, especially for franchise-based cricket. His presence will lead Multan to new heights,” Wasim said while announcing the appointment of Moody as the head coach of the franchise.

Moody who represented Australia in 8 Tests and 76 ODIs was coach of Sri Lanka’s national cricket team from 2005 to 2007. He was also the coach of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and BPL team Rangpur Riders. The 51-year-old Moody said he was excited to be part of the franchise and was looking forward to working with Wasim Akram for making Multan Sultans a great team.

“I am looking forward to being involved with Multan Sultans next year for the PSL and partnering-up with my old mate Wasim Akram,” Moody said in a video message. “Great things ahead for the new side in the PSL. Looking forward to working with all the local talent and putting together a great team for the success in the future,” the former Australian cricketer added.

Wasim Akram, at the occasion, aimed that he’ll make sure that Multan emerges as the best team in the PSL and the franchise also contributes towards the development of players. He, on behalf of the franchise, also announced Rs 500,000 for the family of deceased cricketer Amir Bashir, a talented batsman from Multan, who lost his life to cancer in 2010.