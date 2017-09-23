Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced Test team for upcoming Sri Lanka series today.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah whose selection was in doubt with reference to his fitness but he passed the fitness test today and scored 17.5 hence got selected for the series.

The other players included in the team are Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Sarfraz Ahmad (c) Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahudin, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Ashgar, Mohammad Abbas, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Azhar Ali and Wahab Riaz.

While talking to media, Inzamam stated that this is best available squad for the series. "We want to give chance to youngsters that is why more young players are being included in the team," he said.

The chief selector further stated that Pakistan holds excellent record in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and it will win the series. "We had told Yasir Shah that if her remained unable to pass fitness test, he will not be selected by he worked hard and passed it," he added.