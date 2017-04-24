RAWALPINDI - Fakhar Zaman helped Balochistan beat defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 4 runs on D/L method and qualify for final of the Pakistan Cup 2017 here at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday night.

It was also a dream debut for young coach Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai, who is given major assignment of coaching Balochistan team, which remained unbeaten so far. KP skipper M Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first. Once again Imran Butt and Naeem gave KP a solid start, but Imran was unfortunate to get run out, when he was looking all set to score big. In-form Iftikhar Ahmed joined Naeem and both put on 127 runs for the second-wicket partnership. Iftikhar was particularly very severe on all the Balochistan bowlers, as he smashed 6 boundaries and as many sixes in his unbeaten knock of 138 runs. Naeem also batted with authority and scored solid 80 with the help of 8 fours.

Skipper Rizwan made quick-fire 56 off just 40 deliveries, smashing 7 fours. KP could have easily posted a total well beyond 400 runs, but Balochistan bowlers barred them from scoring big runs and restricted them to 323-5. Azizullah of Balochistan grabbed 2-75, while Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Yameen got one wicket apiece.

Balochistan started the run-chase in whirlwind fashion, as young gun Sahibzada Farhan was real star in the making. He scored half centuries in all the three innings but he needed to learn how to convert half century into a big hundred. Both Farhan and Fakhar put mighty KP bowling attack on sword and smashed boundaries and sixes at all corners of the park. They gave Balochistan perfect 116-run opening stand in 18.4 overs and just when Farhan was looking very dangerous, he lost his wicket off the bowling of Kashif Bhatti at his personal score of 58 off 63 deliveries, studded with 5 fours and two sixes.

Fakhar kept the score board ticking at fast pace, as he was well aware of the fact that rain threat was looming large and they had to keep the pace with the required run-rate in case of rain, but just when Fakhar was playing superbly, he was sent packing by Zafar Gohar when he was playing at 73, which he made in 69 balls, hitting 9 fours. Out-of-form Sohaib Maqsood bounced back just when the doctor ordered, it was long since Sohaib had last played a big innings and he was long overdue to contribute with the willow. Sohaib played exceptionally and slammed unbeaten 52 off as many deliveries, hitting 5 boundaries.

The rain started pouring down and the covers were rushed in. Balochistan were perfectly placed as they were well on track of a victory in case the match was restarted and after the last inspection, Balcoshistan were declared winners by 4 runs as they had scored 212-3 in 36 overs. Zafar Gohar took 2-48 and Kashif Bhatti 1-24. Balochistan skipper Fakhar Zaman was named player of the match.

It was perfect day for cricketers as the overnight weather had cooled down the ever souring temperatures and crowd also turned up in numbers. Chairman tournament organising committee Shakil Shaikh revealed that masses’ free entry at general enclosures also helped a great deal, but security personals didn’t allow many youngsters and even families to enter the stadium, while on the other hand, near and dear ones of the organisers were allowed easy access to the stadium and moreover, the persons deputed at the main gates were involved in letting the people inside the stadium through main gate and were also selling the free passes given to regional association. It is matter of grave concern and it is hoped that Shakil Shaikh will take strong notice of that and immediate action will be taken against those, who are involved in the black marketing of tickets and charging money of complementary passes.