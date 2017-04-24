LAHORE - The Lahore Garrison Shooting Gala 2017 concluded here at the Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery (LGSG) amid a graceful ceremony here on Sunday.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt General Sadiq Ali (HI) graced the occasion as chief guest, who, along with his wife, distributed prizes among the winners of male and female categories respectively.

Maj (R) Aamer scored 97 points to win the gold while Maj (R) Farukh earned silver with 92 points and Col (R) Fakhar got bronze with 80 points. Brig Sakhawat topped the qualification round with 60 points while Major Farrukh (59), Major Aamer (58), Col Fakhar (58), Col Asad (55) and Usman Chand (53) were the other shooters qualified for the final round. National record holder Usman Chand won the skeet shotgun range (professional category) that concluded on the second day of the gala.

In the 600 meters long range shooting, Lt Col Junaid Waqas got first position with a score of 194 points while Gen Zafar was second with 193 points and Farooq Nizami third with 188 points. In the big bore revolver open match for professional category, Azeemur Rehman emerged as winner while Lt Col Idrees Rashid was runner-up and Haveldar Gaddafi third. In the amateur category, Khalid Butt, Major Sultan Ali Khan and Umar Bin Asad got first, second and third positions respectively.

In the 22 Open bench press sporting rifle for men, Brig Skahawat Ali earned 196 points to gain first position. Amjad Waheed obtained second position with 191 points while Lt Col Junaid Waqas was third. In the open category, Mrs Lt Col Juniad was winner while Mrs Brig (R) Badr was stood second and Ms Aimal third. In the youth (women) category, Emman Javed was victorious, followed by Javeria Adnan (187 points) and Eeshal (180 points). In the 300 meter sporting rifle telescopic competition, Col (R) Javed Umar won the first position, followed by Sardar Jamal Leghari and Maj (R) Raja M Ali. In the 50 meter bench rest men category, Lt Col Junaid Waqas stood first while Brig Nasrul Hassan and Amjad Waheed were second and third.

In the youth category, Abdullah was triumphant while Huzafa Gill and Ammad Adnan were second and third.