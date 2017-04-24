KINGSTON - Pakistan lost two early wickets to be 59 for two replying to the West Indies first innings total of 286 after Mohammad Aamir had completed his best Test innings figures at lunch on the third day of the rain-affected first Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday.

Aamir wrapped up the home side's innings after they resumed at the overnight position of 278 for nine, bowling last man Shannon Gabriel to finish with six for 44, an effort which improved on his previous best of six for 84 against England at Lord's in 2010. That occasion was, ironically, to prove his undoing for the then teenaged fast bowler's role in the spot-fixing scandal that overtook the game and resulted in him being banned from the game for five years.

Jason Holder, the West Indies captain, was left unbeaten on 57. Play had started 90 minutes later than scheduled due to the continuing effects of heavy, torrential rain on a damp outfield which reduced play to just 55 minutes on the second day.

Pakistan started their reply brightly with Azhar Ali looking ominous before he chased a wide delivery from Alzarri Joseph to give a catch to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich tumbling in front of first slip. Ahmed Shehzad, playing his first Test for almost two years, also opened brightly with a flurry of shots, including five boundaries in 31 only to be trapped leg-before on the back foot by Holder.

Babar Azam and Younus Khan, who needs just 23 runs to become the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, will resume after lunch.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS:

K Brathwaite c Khan b Abbas 0

K Powell c Khan b Aamir 33

S Hetmyer b Aamir 11

S Hope b Aamir 2

V Singh c Ali b Riaz 9

R Chase c Riaz b Shah 63

S Dowrich b Shah 56

J Holder not out 55

D Bishoo c Ahmed b Aamir 28

A Joseph b Aamir 0

ST Gabriel b M Aamir 5

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 18) 22

TOTAL: (all out; 95 overs) 286

FOW: FOW: 1-1, 2-23, 3-32, 4-53, 5-71, 6-189, 7-189, 8-264, 9-274, 10-286.

BOWLING: M Aamir 26-11-44-6, M Abbas 22-4-63-1, Wahab Riaz 23-6-66-1, Yasir Shah 24-5-91-2.

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS:

Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Joseph 15

Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Holder 31

Babar Azam not out 12

Younus Khan not out 0

EXTRAS: (nb1) 1

TOTAL: (2 wkts, 20 overs) 59

FOW: 1-23, 2-54.

BOWLING: Gabriel 6-1-21-0, Joseph 7-2-21-1, Holder 7-2-17-1.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)