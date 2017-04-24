LAHORE:- Pakistan's junior team routed South Australia 3-0 in the Australia's National Junior Hockey Championships fourth match at Hobart, Tasmania. According to PHF official on Sunday, Pakistan led 1-0 at the half time with Afraz Khan scoring opening goal for Pakistan via a field goal. In the second half, Rizwan Ali converted a penalty corner while Shahzaib Khan scored a beautiful goal to register 3-0 win for Pakistan. With 9 points (3 wins and 1 defeat), Pakistan stand second in their pool, three points ahead of the third placed Queensland.–Staff Reporter