Ahmed helps ASEAN Red win polo cup

ISLAMABAD – Ahmed Ali Tiwana helped ASEAN Red beat Habib Metro Lions 11-7½ to win the Habib Metropolitan Bank Polo Cup here at Islamabad Polo Ground on Sunday. ASEAN Red scored 4 goals in the first chakker, while Habib score only one. ASEAN scored 3 more to make it 7-1 while Habib struck two to reduce the deficit to 7-3. ASEAN added two more in third chukker to enhance their lead to 9-3 while Habib hit three to further reduce the margin to 9-6. In the fourth and last chukker, ASEAN hammered two more to make it 11-6 while Habib struck one to make it 11-7. With half goal handicap for Habib, the final score was 11-7½. Federal CAAD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada were the chief guests and handed over winning trophy to ASEAN Red and player of the tournament award to Ahmed Tiwana.–Staff Reporter

Aqeel reaches CAS Khyber Tennis semis

PESHAWAR - Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan booked berth in the 36th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Khyber Open Tennis Championship semifinal after routing Mudassir in the men singles quarterfinals here at PAF Officer Mess Tennis Courts on Sunday. Aqeel had an easy sailing in the first set at 6-1 but he faced tough resistance in the second set, wherein Aqeel finished the set with 6-4 victory. "I always play my game and that is why little resistance I kept on concentrating against Mudassir," Aqeel said. Yasir Khan beat Usman Rafique of Lahore 6-3, 6-2 in a one-sided affair. In other matches, Shehzad Khan upset Heera Ashiq 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 while M Abid beat Muzamil 6-3, 6-2 and entered semifinals. In the U-18 quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil defeated Kashif Khan 6-2, 6-1 while Amir Naseem beat Hafiz Arbab 2-6, 6-2 and 6-3.–AFP

Kiran FC win; official, players banned

ISLAMABAD – Kiran Football Club (FC) edged Rover FC 3-2 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 pre-quarterfinals here at G-8/4 Football ground on Sunday. Tabish gave Rovers FC lead in the 15th minute, but it was short-lived as Kashif equalised in the 18th minute. Zeeshan then struck a fine goal to give Kiran FC 2-1 edge. In the second half, Rovers FC started well and equalised in the 60th minute through Amro. Kashif once again got the chance and converted a match-winner for Kiran FC. Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Azam Football Club president Ch Saleem took strong notice of secretary Ghulam Rasool’s behaviour and suspended him with immediate effect, while players Nasir, Rana Sajid, Farhan and Waseem were also given 6 months suspensions and banned from participating in all kinds of football activities.–Staff Reporter

Falcons top points table in squash league

LAHORE - Treet Faloncs (TF) staged a strong comeback to top the points table in 1st FMC Squash Premier League here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Sunday. On the seventh day of the league, Treet Falcons (TF) beat Servis Stars (SS) 4-3. In women category, Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (SS) beat Aiman Shahbaz (TF) while Sheikh Saqib (TF) win in men senior, Usmar Hassan (TF) in U-19, Ibtisam Riaz (TF) in U-17, Ashab Irfan (SS) in U-15, Khaqan Malik (TF) in U-13 and Anus Bukhari (SS) in U-11 category. In the second match of the day, FMC Strickers (FMCS)beat Diamond Paints Lions (DPL) 4-3. While Saima Shaukat (DPL) win in women category, Israr Ahmad (DPL) in men’s senior, Uzair Rasheed (FMCS) in U-19, Zohair Shahid (DPL) in U-17, Usman Allaudin (FMCS) in U-15, Kaleem Ullah (FMCS) in U-13 and Abdullah Nadeem (FMCS) in U-11 category. In the third and last match of the day, Trust Mavericks (TM) beat GNC Nicks (GNN) 5-1. The concluding ceremony will be held today (Monday) while the final will be telecast live on PTV Sports. PSF senior vice president Air Vice Marsal Shahid Akhtar Alvi will grace the final as chief guest.–Staff Reporter

Level-II refereeing, coaching course held

LAHORE - The two-day Level-II refereeing and coaching course was held here at a local hotel under Sri Lankan senior rugby educator Dil Roy Fernendo. Six senior players including Raja Sultan Shahzad, Mehmood Shamsheer, Amir Butt, Waqas Mehmood and Zeeshan Ata (Islamabad) and Rauf Shah (Lodhran) attended the course. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) head coach Shakeel Ahmed said: “We want to hold such courses twice a year, as we have a very good pool of players, coaches and referees. Our rugby referee society is doing great work. We have organised many courses and programmes at grassroots level. Dil Roy Fernendo is a senior rugby trainer, educator and coach at Asia rugby. He comes whenever the PRU asks him to conduct the courses. I, on behalf of PRU, am really grateful to the Sri Lankan rugby educator.”–Staff Reporter