With a sweep off spinner Roston Chase in the minutes after tea on the third day at Sabina Park, Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He got there in his 208th innings - averaging a shade over 53 - the sixth fastest among the 13 batsmen to have passed the milestone, reported ESNP.

Younis, 39, marked the moment with a broad smile, and by raising his arms to applause from his team-mates and a modest crowd in Kingston - perhaps the most low-key environment imaginable for such an achievement. A day earlier, Younis had said he might not end his 17-year international career along with his captain Misbah-ul-Haq at the conclusion of the West Indies tour, if his team asked him to play on, but later clarified that this this would be his last.

Younis had been Pakistan's leading run-scorer in Tests since October 2015, when he went past Javed Miandad's tally of 8832 runs during the Abu Dhabi Test against England.

"Someday I might be satisfied with my goals and achievements but I am pushing myself for more," Younis had said after passing Miandad. "I believe in next the two years if I remain in the same mode I see myself bigger than this and would like to score 10,000 runs."

Younis achieved 10,000 in about a year and a half since he became Pakistan's highest run-maker, averaging nearly 47 in the 14 matches between then and now.

He fell for 58, when he drove Shannon Garbiel to cover, and departed to another standing ovation from his team-mates.