ISLAMABAD - Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Maj Gen (r) M Akram Sahi is reluctant to take action against the athletes who remained absent from the Islamic Games which brought bad name to country, it has been learnt reliably.

Two athletes of Pakistani contingent Razia Sultana, a hammer thrower, and Sohail Amir, 5000m racer, didn’t appear in Baku event and were disqualified over their absence. The officials and manager, who went with the athletics delegation, failed to report in time and kept it secret. Inside sources said Gen Sahi is in no mood to take action against this oddity on behalf of athletes.

But on the other hand, when contacted, Gen Sahi said he has taken the action on the report of manager Brig (r) Satti, who informed him about non-participation of both Razia and Soahil. “I have also discussed the issue in the general council meeting and referred the case to AFP disciplinary committee headed by Army Sports Director General Brig Ghulam Jillani, who will investigate the entire issue.

“I want to give equal chances to athletes to explain their point of view. Let me assure that I have never compromised on principles and I will not tolerate the incidents, which bring bad name to the country. Everybody is fully aware that I was the one, who streamlined things in the AFP, started training camps, invited coaches, sent our athletes and coaches for training courses and maximum number of athletes were sent for junior and senior international events. May be some kind of minor things were left, but it was never intentional and it was my utmost effort to take Pakistan athletes and athletics to new heights,” Sahi added.

Contrary to Gen Sahi’s claims, sources inform this scribe that nobody tried to take up the issue in the AGM, as all were trying to keep mum on the entire issue and despite lapse of three months, no action had been taken in this regard.

They further said that same old coaches, who had flopped miserably in producing satisfactory results, were being given countless benefits and major assignments while the likes of Olympians Sumera Zahoor and Bushra Parveen, who had been transforming the raw talent into champions and producing outstanding results, were never considered for international assignments, which is a great injustice with sincere officials like them. “The time is high when the AFP chief should be serious about the athletics and not only take action against the culprits but also provide fair chances to genuine and sincere officials,” sources added.