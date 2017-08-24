Pallekele - The one-sided nature of the India-Sri Lanka contests, which resulted in the hosts being clean swept in the Test series, extended into the first ODI as Virat Kohli's side registered a record victory in Dambulla, chasing down 217 with more than 20 overs to spare.

The stage now shifts to Pallekele, the same venue where India registered their first overseas Test whitewash, for the second and the third ODIs, and going by how the series has progressed so far another huge Indian victory would only be a fair prediction.

It wasn't that Sri Lanka did not show any fight in the first ODI. Just that they couldn't capitalise on a good start and threw their wickets away causing much anger among the fans who resorted to protesting and shouting slogans against the team soon after the game. At 139 for 1, Sri Lanka had reached a solid position before crashing to 216 all out. Four out of the top five managed to cross 30 but only Niroshan Dickwella managed a half-century while the rest failed to convert their promising starts. Their bowling too was no match for India's batting might as the visitors raced to the target, registering a nine wicket victory.

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored an unbeaten 132, summed it up by saying that Sri Lanka is a young side going through a transitional phase. However, this phase has been going on for a long time now and what isn't also helping the team is that the selectors are trigger-happy. "For me, if we were left alone and you could work with this group of players, you could get some stability and consistency over a period of six months," said interim head coach Nic Pothas, urging the selectors to show some patience. But the lack of it has had a cascading effect on the team, whose performances only seems to be getting worse.

Batting, fielding, catching, bowling - nothing has gone right for the Sri Lankans in this series, with a fair share of injuries further depleting the resources. The hosts also haven't been helped by the fact that Lasith Malinga, their pace spearhead over the years, has been a pale shadow of his former self. Having not seen any ODI action since November 2015, Malinga returned to the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. In the nine games that he has played since June 2017, Malinga has picked up seven wickets while going at close to six an over with a bowling average of 61.71. The 33-year-old might be on borrowed time and unless he can justify his place in the team, Sri Lanka might have to look at different options.

Meanwhile, everything has been rosy in the Indian camp ever since they set foot in Sri Lanka. One dominating performance after another, contributions coming in from all corners, emphasis on fitness and a proposed rotation policy keeping everyone on their toes, the Indian team is in a happy place at the moment. There are, however, a few concerns which might have been masked by their towering performance in the last game.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga failed to impress in the last game and they are likely to be out of the eleven for the second ODI. Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara and Dushmantha Chameera are the ones likely to replace them.

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.