Paul Collingwood will represent World XI against Pakistan in September in three-match T20 series.

LONDON (AFP) - Former England all rounder Paul Collingwood has been approached to play in a Twenty20 series in Pakistan next month as part of the campaign to bring top-level cricket back to the country.

Collingwood admits he could be willing to take part in the landmark three-match series in Lahore providing security measures are in place.

The touring side will be coached by Andy Flower, forming part of the International Cricket Council s bid to step up the return of major matches to the volatile nation.

The World XI series will be followed by a short visit by Sri Lanka for a Twenty20 match in October, then a Twenty20 series against the West Indies a month later.

Collingwood, England s World Twenty20 winning captain in 2010, is still playing for Durham and admits the idea of representing a world XI at the age of 41 certainly appeals.

"I ve been asked if I would be willing. But until you hear all the details of the security and everything you can t really commit to anything," he said.

"Andy asked me if I would entertain the idea, so that s the starting point.

"Certainly the thing that would interest me is if, at 41, I could play in a T20 international in front of that crowd, that would float anybody s boat.

"The tag of a world XI at 41, I m quite proud of that if I was to get into that team."

Pakistan has been isolated from the international scene since a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 and have been forced to play their home internationals in the UAE.

Collingwood added: "What I do remember about Pakistan was the passion of the supporters.

"I think Karachi was probably one of the loudest crowds I have heard during an international match. They love cricket out there and it s a tough place to tour.

"If it was England and we weren t allowed to play cricket in England, we would be doing everything possible to get it back."