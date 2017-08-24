KARACHI: Durban Qalandars has launched its official logo that shows the Sufi culture and the country's hues.

The Durban Qalandars team – owned by Lahore Qalandar. They retained the brand identity by opting for a logo similar to that of their Lahore counterpart.

While talking to media COO Sameen rana said the logo has been created in a way that it looks similar in order to keep the brand identity intact.

“The green colour represents Pakistani roots and the seam on the ball has been changed to represent the African element,” he added.

The player drafting of T20 Global League will be held on August 26 and 27. South Africa’s master batsman Hashim Amla is already named as the team's SA Marquee player.

The inaugural edition of T20GL will be held from November 3 December 16, with 25 players participating in the players’ draft this weekend.