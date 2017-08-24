Pakistani cricketers have congratulated national hockey team for qualifying for 2018 World Cup.

All rounder, Shoaib Malik congratulated team for qualifying and stated that he has already marked the calendar for hockey World Cup.

Already marked my calendar for the 2018 Hockey World Cup! Congrats to our team for qualifying ???????? #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/aBJuCqrUnC — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) August 24, 2017





Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal sent his best wishes to the hockey team wishing them good luck. He hoped that hockey team will make Pakistan proud.

Great achievement good news indeed...good luck to our hockey team.go boys &make whole nation proud.Pakistan zindabad. — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) August 24, 2017





Opener Muhammad Hafeez also congratulated the team with saying ‘well done’ and doing a great effort. He urged the green shirts to keep working hard.

Well done Pakistan Hockey Team & Federation ???? to Quality for World Cup 18.Great effort & keep working hard , Pakistan ???????? zindabad — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 24, 2017



