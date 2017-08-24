Pakistani cricket team along with its officials and Coach Micky Arthur visited Safe City Authority office in Lahore today.

According to reports, Pakistani team including captain Sarfraz Ahmad, Yasir Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafique and Hassan Ali visited the office.

The Safe City official briefed the players and coaching staff about security arrangements in Lahore through Close Circuit Cameras (CCTV). The players were also told about the security around Qaddafi Stadium.

Pakistani Coach expressed the satisfaction and called Pakistan a peaceful country.