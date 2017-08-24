ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) new management is least bothered about ever-decreasing results of the players and looks highly satisfied with runner-up position grabbed by Mansoor Zaman Jr in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship in Jordan.

A total of four Pakistani players took part in the championship. Abdul Malik reached the semifinals, while Abbas and Zeeshan Zeb crashed out earlier. Mansoor lost the final against home crowd favourite and top seed M Al-Sarraj. When contacted PSF honorary secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan to seek his point of view in this regard, he said: “Sarraj was top seed, that’s why he defeated Mansoor.”

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the PSF has dissolved the head coach slot, Pakistan squash has started declining and till now, no Pakistani player could manage to win any major international title except a few but with their own efforts. The PSF is happy with flopped coach Faheem Gul Khan, who failed to produce even satisfactory results. It were Amjed Khan and Asif Khan, who worked day night with the players, and helped them even reach the semifinals and finals of major events.

When asked why the PSF is reluctant to take action against super flop coaching staff, Tahir failed to answer and said: “The federation has been trying its best to produce better results at international level.” About female squash, he said: “We are serious about female squash, providing best facilities to them and the results will start to come soon.”

When asked why players like Waqas and Bilal Zakir were ignored for the trials to select team for the World Senior Team Squash Championship in France and why top players like Farhan Mehboob and Farhan Zaman were not exempted from trials, Tahir said: “It was decision of executive committee to conduct trials to give fair chances to all the players, so every player has to appear in the trials.”

The time is high when the PSF president must intervene and not only appoint qualified head coach for the players but also pass on directives to sack flopped coaches, who failed to produce satisfactory results. Squash legends must be given free hand to take some bold decisions to help in regaining lost squash glory.