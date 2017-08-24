LAHORE - Shahzaib Hasan's name has been removed from the Exit Control List preventing him from travelling abroad. He has, however, been given permission to make just one trip abroad to see his family.

Hasan is serving a provisional suspension and being prosecuted for breaching the PCB's anti-corruption code.

He was part of a related investigation by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency and barred from leaving Pakistan - also the fate of other players who were embroiled in the fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League this year.

Hasan, whose family lives in England, had submitted a plea to the Lahore High Court asking for his name to be removed from the ECL so that he could visit them. After four hearings, the court decided to allow him to travel abroad for one trip with a guarantee that he will return to face proceedings before the PCB's three-man anti-corruption tribunal.