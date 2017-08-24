Ronaldo cries injustice as appeal rejected

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his anger at what he described as the "incomprehensible decision" to reject his final appeal against a five-match ban on Tuesday. Spain's administrative sports court (TAD) dismissed Real Madrid's latest appeal for the suspension handed out to the World Player of the Year for pushing a referee after being sent-off in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona. "Another incomprehensible decision," Ronaldo posted to his over 57 million Twitter followers. "Injustices will not knock me down. I will come back stronger. Thanks to those who have supported me." Ronaldo was controversially shown a second yellow card for diving after coming off the bench to score as Real won the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup 3-1 away to Barcelona.–AFP

Three matches decided in AH Kardar Cup

LAHORE - Three matches were decided in the National Inter-School AH Kardar Cricket Cup here at various venues on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, CSGBH School Qila Laxman Singh outclassed FG Public School Multan by nine wickets. Batting first, FG School scored only 55 runs which CSGBH, achieved in just 6.3 overs for the loss of one wicket. Shaheer Alvi grabbed four wickets for the winners and named as man of the match. In the second match of the day, Pak ICS Azad Kashmir defeated FG Sir Syed Public School by 13 runs. Ali Aman of Azad Kashmir emerged as man of the match. In the third match of the day, The Educators Sialkot edged Islamia Model School Bannu by 4 wickets. Islamia School slammed 208 runs in 34 overs and in rely, the Educators reached home in 34.4 overs for the loss of six wickets.–Staff Reporter

2nd Women National 7s Rugby C’ship

LAHORE – The 2nd Women National 7s Rugby Championship will get underway on August 26 here at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah said top six team from across the would participate in the second edition of the two-day event, which include teams like Army, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Fata and Wapda. All the teams will reach the venue on Friday and report to PRU head coach Shakeel Malik.” Talking to The Nation, Shakeel said Pakistan Rugby Union’s ‘get into rugby’ programme gave tremendous results. “We have many men and women teams in pipeline due to our hard work at grassroots level. The first edition of was held in great style and I hope this edition will also prove to be a successful one.”–Staff Reporter

Zohir, Maha enter I-Day Jr Tennis semis

LAHORE - Zohir Salman and Maha Saeed qualified for the Chief Minster Independence Day Punjab Junior Championship 2017 semifinals here at the PLTA tennis courts Wednesday. In U-18 girls’ quarterfinals, Zohir Salman routed Tasmia Hamid 6-2, 6-3, Maha Saeed toppled Ayesa Asim by 6-2, 6-0 to qualify for the semifinals. In U-16 boys first semifinal, Ahmed Kamil trounced Muhammad Syed 6-2, 6-1 while the second semifinal saw Musa Haroon defeating Ahmer saeed 6-2, 6-4 to qualify for finals. In U-14 quarterfinals, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hamaza Jawad 4-1, 4-0 while Saif ul Aziz beat Shaeel Tahir 3-5, 4-2, 5-3, Bilal Asim thrashed Mubeen Faheem 4-1, 4-0, Adil Khan edged out Faizan Fayyaz 4-0, 5-3 to qualify for the semifinals. In U-12 first semifinal, Abdul Hanan hammered Shaeel Tahir 8-2, Hassan Ali routed Syed M Mustafa 8-3, Hamaza Jawad toppled Haider 8-2 and Bilal Asim beat Maha Syed by 8-3 to qualify for the semifinals. In U-10 quarterfinals, Maya Lone beat Alena Salman 8-3 and Ameer Hamaza beat Husnain 8-6. Today (Thursday), Punjab Sports Minister Jahngir Khanzada graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest.–Staff Reporter