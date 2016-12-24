LAHORE - Barry’s booked berth in the Shoe Planet Pakistan Polo Cup 2016 main final after outpacing Dollar East by 10-7 in the league match played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

On the other hand, Dollar East qualified for the subsidiary final. Hero of the day Raja Samiullah was in sublime form and struck fabulous five goals in this team’s triumph while Hamza Mawaz Khan equally played well and contributed with fantastic four goals while Taimur Mawaz Khan scored one. From the losing side, Andres Crispo also played outstanding polo and hammered five goals and Omar Asjad Malhi thwarted two but despite their heroics, their team couldn’t register victory.

Barry’s were off to flying start in this important match as they pumped in three goals – two by Hamza Mawaz Khan and one by Taimur Mawaz Khan – to finish the first chukker having 3-0 lead. The high-voltage second chukker saw total five goals coming from both the teams, as Barry’s slammed four goals and Dollar East scored two. This time high-flying Raja Samiullah opened his account by scoring a brace and Hamza also hit a brace to make it 7-0 but Omar Malhi and Andres Crispo also hit one goal apiece to finish the chukker at 7-2. Brilliant performances by Dollar East players turned the tables of the match in the third chukker and made the match more interesting and enthralling. Andres Crispo hammered a hat-trick for Barry’s while Omar Malhi one to reduce the margin to 7-6 but two goals were also converted by Barry’s – both by Raja Samiullah – to finish the chukker at 9-6.

Both the teams also fought well in the fourth and last chukker but could score one goal each, as from Barry’s, it was once again hero of the day Raja Samiullah while from Dollar East, their star Andres Crispo hit the final goal of the match, to finish it at 10-7. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Azam Hayat Noon were field umpires.