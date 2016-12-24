ISLAMABAD - Kamran Akmal’s long and hard wait for staging comeback in the national cricket is set to be over as highly-placed sources have confirmed to The Nation that Pakistan Cricket Board finally is considering the wicket-keeper batsman for Australia series.

Highly placed sources on condition of anonymity have confirmed to this scribe that the PCB had taken Kamran Akmal’s passport a week back for Australian visa but the PCB has kept Akmal in dark that for what series he is likely to be considered.

The sources confirmed that after series of poor performances by different opening pairs, commonsense finally prevailed in the PCB top brass and it was decided in principle to consider Kamran for One Day Internationals against Australia. Kamran had displayed top performances in domestic cricket both with willow and gloves but he remained highly unfortunate not to be included in the national team. He also finished as the top run getter in current domestic season.

Akmal enjoys a very good record on venues where Pakistan’s top batsmen had flopped miserably including Australia, England and New Zealand. The pacy pitches of these countries always remained a favourite hunting ground for Kamran. Ever since Inzamam was named chief selector, Kamran remained highly hopeful that he would stage comeback in the team as he always praised Inzamam’s abilities and termed him the best skipper he had played under. Although Kamran is not ready to confirm or decline on this issue but highly placed sources have confirmed that Kamran is all set to depart for Australia within days as his recent form with gloves and willow have forced the selectors to consider him once again.