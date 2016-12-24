LONDON - Peshawar Zalmi team owner Javed Afridi has met Malala Yousufzai and her family in the UK and presented them with Peshawar Zalmi merchandise.

On the occasion, Malala said sports is a platform which brings people together and the people of KP are peace loving. She added that she supports Zalmi as she is a Pashtun and considers the side as her team.

Hailing from Swat District, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Malala Yousufzai is a global celebrity. Peshawar Zalmi is the representative cricket team of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in the Pakistan Super League. The world's youngest Nobel laureate, Malala earned global recognition for her vocal support for women's right to education and for risking her life for children's rights.

Her book 'I Am Malala,' published in 2013, has sold over 1.8 million copies worldwide.

Earlier this year, the Zalmi management had announced that the team will retain most of their playing line-up during Pakistan Super League's second season, including Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Darren Sammy (West Indies), Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan (England), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Kamran Akmal, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar.

New drafts in the team include Eoin Morgan (England), Haris Sohail, Alex Hales (England), Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Sohaib Maqsood.