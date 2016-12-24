ISLAMABAD -Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas has said that Pakistan team has bright chances of staging comeback at Gabba, as Melbourne pitch suits Pakistan style.

Talking to The Nation, Zaheer said: “Pakistan team though failed to adjust to the conditions at Brisbane and the first innings made the difference, yet the way Pakistan fought back in the second innings and were close to chase down the mammoth target of 490, was not only amazing but also quite heartening for the players and team management.”

The Asian Bradman said that Pakistani bowlers also failed to utilise conditions according to their strength at Brisbane and conceded too many runs while drop catches also didn’t help Pakistan cause. “The top order must have to bat sensibly, take more responsibility and must understand the importance of rotating the strike, as it makes no sense of spending hours and hours on the pitch and to score even handful runs. Rotating strike not only helps batsmen but also highly frustrates bowlers.

“Had Pakistan scored enough runs in the first innings and batsmen had played with responsibility, the things could have been far different. Dropping catches is another area of major concern for the team management and I am sure coaches have now kept a very close eye on this issue and things will be different. Asad Shafiq deserves all the credit for not only setting a new record, but also giving Pakistan team new lease of hope. Pakistan will enter the Boxing Day Test with fresh confidence and pressure will be on Aussies,” he added. “The openers must produce what is expected from them. They should not only survive early overs but also keep strike rotating, instead of wasting precious deliveries. I had played a lot of cricket in Gabba and I am sure the wicket is almost the same. It is ideally suits to Pakistan’s style of play and will also suit to bowlers, who must get full benefit of the conditions.

“I think Wahab Riaz and M Aamir will rattle Aussies batting. Pakistan has to take early wickets as Australia’s middle order is very much vulnerable and can’t sustain pressure. Yasir Shah could be the trump card for Pakistan, as his expertise will be vital for Pakistan team. If the green caps want to fight back and level the series, it will be a golden chance for them to go all-out attacking and put Aussies under sword,” he added.

He said Pakistan team couldn’t afford leniency and anything less than attacking could spell disaster for them. “Once Aussies settle down, they never look back and never require any second invitation. Misbah must quickly stop playing wayward and off side the stumps deliveries, as he has made a habit of playing causal half-hearted strokes, which leads him to downfall.

“Pakistan team needs Misbah and Younus to provide much-needed partnership in the middle order, just like they did so many times in the past, as they are not only highly experienced campaigners, but also the backbone of Pakistan batting. Azhar Ali should also provide partnership with Sami Aslam. Pakistan team is balanced one and if they cope initial overs and rotate strike, there is every possibility they will dictate terms and will certainly register an impressive victory,” Zaheer concluded.