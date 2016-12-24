MELBOURNE - The Pakistan team management has expressed satisfaction on measures taken by Cricket Australia to ensure security for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Pakistan manager Wasim Bari said the team underwent normal training sessions in Melbourne on Friday with focus just on the Test. Victoria Police, Australian Federal Police and ASIO arrested seven people on Friday morning over an alleged plot to detonate improvised explosive devices in Melbourne.

The foiled terror bid prompted Cricket Australia to review security plans for the Boxing Day Test, assuring fans over security arrangements. “Cricket Australia is taking measures and we are satisfied with it,” Bari said. “Our preparation is on track. We had our long training session today in which all players took part. Our focus is on the Boxing Day Test and security is not our concern.” He further added, “All the players are motivated and confident after putting up a good fight in Brisbane. The focus is on winning the Melbourne game to level the series.” Bari further revealed that the team management was confident of Muhammad Amir’s availability for the second Test.

Amir left the field during the first Test in Brisbane on a stretcher following an awkward fall during fielding. He appeared to be in pain but he soon returned to bowl. He was also struck on the thigh off Mitchell Starc delivery while batting with many expecting the pacer to be left out for the second Test.

However, Bari allayed such fears. “Amir took part in the entire training session and he was in good rhythm. All the players including Yasir Shah are fit.”