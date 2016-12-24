LAHORE -Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has congratulated Test captain Misbahul Haq for winning the ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award. In his message to Misbahul Haq here on Friday, he passed his warmest congratulations on being conferred ICC's Spirit Cricket Award. "I attached great importance to this award as it represents sportsmanship and conduct of the highest award. You and your team have been true ambassadors of Pakistan and you can justifiably regard the award as another feather in your cap."–Staff Reporter