England star Broad pens new Notts deal

LONDON - England fast bowler Stuart Broad has signed a new three-year contract with Nottinghamshire, the English county side said on Friday. The 30-year-old moved to Notts ahead of the 2008 season but has featured on a limited basis at first-class level after establishing himself as a central part of the England side. His tally of 368 Test wickets leaves him third on England's all-time list, while he has contributed to four Ashes victories and was part of the team that won the World T20 championship in 2009. "Whatever happens in the next few years, Stuart will go down as one of England's great fast bowlers," said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell. "He has performed well and has the ability to sense the big moments and put in match-winning performances under pressure.”–AFP

Ex-Kiwi skipper Vettori to join Middlesex

LONDON - Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori is to join the coaching staff at Middlesex in 2017, the English county champions announced on Friday. The 37-year-old, who played 442 matches for New Zealand over all three formats before retiring last year, has signed a three-year contract with the county which will see him become head coach for the NatWest T20 Blast campaign. Vettori is currently head coach of Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League, while he holds the same position with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. "I am very excited about the opportunity to be involved with Middlesex in their pursuit of a T20 title," Vettori said. "There is talent and experience in all facets of their game and I look forward to complementing their skills."–AFP

Simeone hints at extending Atletico stay

MADRID - Argentine coach Diego Simeone says he could stay at Atletico Madrid beyond his current contract, despite shortening it recently by two years until June 2018, in an interview published Friday. "It will be difficult to find a better team than Atletico in my future as a coach. So why not remain linked to a club I love?," he told Spanish sports daily Marca. "I have possibly found my place in the world, we will see," he added. In charge of Atletico since 2011, Simeone signed a contract in March 2015 that originally tied him to the club until June 2020. But the 46-year-old reduced the contract to 2018 after talks with Atletico.–AFP

International Motorsport in Pakistan

Karachi - The groundbreaking ceremony of the Omni Karting Circuit was held at the Airmen Golf Club & Recreation Park at Korangi Creek. The ribbon cutting and groundbreaking was performed by chief guest Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bokhari along with Omni Motorsport Pvt Ltd CEO & Managing Partner Syed Ovais Naqvi. The ceremony was also attended by various other senior officers of the PAF including Base Commander Korangi Creek, Air Commodore Ibrahim Asad, Director PAF Museum Air Commode Usman Ghani, Airmen Golf Club Group president Captain Tahir Javed and Airmen Golf Club secretary Wing Commander Naveed Siddiqui and the Directors of Omni Motorsport. Omni Motorsport specialises in recreational and professional motorsport activities and will be developing pioneering international standard motorsport facilities and karting circuits all across Pakistan. Starting by now making a 3 million dollar investment to construct, develop and establish the Omni Karting Circuit in Karachi, Pakistan.–PR

Second session of netball course ends

LAHORE - The second session of Punjab Netball Development & Coaching Course concluded on Friday under the aegis of Punjab Netball Association (PNA) at Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Sargodha. The useful activity was held under the supervision of PNBA secretary Ch Rizwan and experts of the game technically defined the new rules, skills, tactics and game planning through lectures, video clips and practical demonstrations. A good number of female and male participants took part in the event, said Rizwan. He said netball was a new sport which was gaining popularity among masses with each passing day and the PNBA has chalked out a comprehensive activity plan to organise the game on solid lines besides taking measures for the grooming of the technical officials.–Staff Reporter