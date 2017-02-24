Lahore - Beaconhouse Central Region (BCR) routed Beaconhouse South Region (BSR) by 5 wickets to win the Inter-Regional O-Level Boys Cricket Tournament played here at the historical Gymkhana ground, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Beaconouse South won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 116 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs with Hussain Abbas top-scoring with 28 runs while Zeeshan Iqbal and Haris Bin Tahir contributed 16 runs each. For Beaconhouse Central, Ahmad Mushtaq bowled brilliantly and grabbed 3 wickets for 19 while Momin Waqar and Faiq Ahmad took two wickets each for 18 and 24 runs respectively.

Sparkling batting by Momin Waqar helped Beaconhouse Central achieve the required target in 19.3 for the loss of 5 wickets. Momin played with great authority and slammed sparkling 61-ball 70 runs with the help 9 fours and 1 six. He was ably assisted by Shafay Malik (10) and Ahmad Mushtaq (9). Momin was named player of the final as well as player of the tournament.

Beaconhouse Regional Director Ali Ahmad Khan graced the final as chief guest while BCR Manager Sports Tariq Sindhu, Assistant Director Ian Thomas Darlington, SGH-II Mubashara Raza Bano, Sports Coordinator SG-II Sehrish Nawaz, Mrs Rabia Najam, Mrs Samreen, Faraz Ahmad, Ziauddin Barki and others were also present on the occasion.

In the end, the chief guest handed winning trophy to BCR captain Shafay Malik and awarded gold medals to the winners and silver medals to the runners-up. Winning team coach Nadeem Zafar Gondal and trainer Farhan Masood were also awarded with gold medals.