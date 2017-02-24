Lahore - A three-day 97th Annual Sports Gala of Islamia College Railway Road concluded here the other day. Besides other prominent guests, provincial minister for education Syed Raza Ali Gillani graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed awards among the winning individuals and praised the sports activities of the college. He stressed upon promotion of such events countrywide. Welcoming the chief guest, Principal Prof Tahir Javed shed light on the history of the college and said: “Islamia College has the honour of hosting Quaid-e-Azam 11 times, who had also distributed certificates among students and faculty of the college. The current event is the part of 125th annual celebrations of the college.”