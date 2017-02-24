ISLAMABAD - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) turns down the request of Hong Kong to shift Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie from Islamabad to the neutral venue.

Hong Kong had shown reservations regarding security issues and requested the ITF to move the Davis Cup tie from Islamabad, but the ITF, keeping in mind excellent arrangements made by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) during Iranian tie, not only had shown confidence in security provided by government of Pakistan but also confirmed that the tie would go ahead as per plan.

The Pakistan-Hong Kong Davis Cup tie will take place from April 7 to 9 here at Pakistan Sports Complex. It is yet to be declared whether the tie will take place on grass courts or hard courts, but keeping in mind, no work on grass courts is initiated so far at Pakistan Sports Complex, there is every possibility that the tie will take place on same hard courts, where Pakistan had beaten Iran 3-2 in the earlier tie.