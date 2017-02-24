LAHORE - Ludhiana Gymkhana Club and Punjab Club qualified for the 1st Nasir Mahmood Butt Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament semifinals after beating respective opponents in the quarterfinals held here at the Aleem Dar Academy ground.

In the first quarterfinal, Ludhiana Gymkhana routed P&T Gymkhana Club by 52 runs. Ludhiana Gymkhana, batting first, were all out for 174 in 19.1 overs. Umar Siddique slammed 68, Kashif Siddique 22. Asif Ali grabbed 4-37, Haseebur Rehman 2-16 and Ali Raza 2-25. In reply, P&T Gymkhana were bowled out for 122 in 19 overs with only Haseebur Rehman (30) and A Bukhari (23*) and Tayab Tahir (17) batted well.

In the other quarterfinal, Punjab Club toppled Gaddafi Club by 100 runs at the same venue. Punjab Club, batting first, posted 218-2 on the board in 20 overs with Shoaib Akram hammering unbeaten 92* while Shiraz Butt contributing 72. In reply, Gaddafi Club were all out for 118. The fourth and last quarterfinal will be played between Prince Club and Township Whites.