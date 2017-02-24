Lahore - The All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship will commence today (Friday) here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar will grace the inaugural ceremony as chief guest. As many as 60 players from across the country will feature in the event in different age groups including under-11, u-13, u-15, u-17 and u-19. Rs 75,000 will be distributed among the top performers as prize money.

PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem said: “We are trying to improve squash quality and also trying to give more tournaments to the youth. Our new president Dr Nadeem and the entire team has been working on all the possibilities to improve squash across Punjab. The main draw of that event was 16 players while two players got wildcard in each category.”