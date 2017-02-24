Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan said Friday that if the players are found guilty of spot-fixing after investigation, the board will impose life ban on them.

PCB chairman, talking to the media after briefing the standing committee for sports in senate, said that bookies used Nasir Jamshed to contact three targeted players.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Mohammad Irfan were their main target for spot-fixing, he added.

“If they are found guilty of doing any corruption, PCB would ban them for life, not for just five years,” said the chairman.

He further told media that the investigation into spot-fixing scandal would take two weeks’ time to be completed.

“It is up to the government to decide whether the PSL final will be held in Lahore or not,” he added.