Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings in the 15th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 and qualified for the playoff round.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat first in the opener of third round of PSL in Dubai.

Batting first, Karachi Kings managed to post 154-run on board in the given 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. They had 63-run opening partnership with Babar Azam contributing 32 runs and Kumar Sangakara being dismissed after scoring 28-run.

Mahmudullah was the leading wicket-taker by Quetta Gladiators. He took 3 wickets with an economy of 5.25.

In response to Kings' 155-run target, Gladiators seemed quiet active with 105-run opening partnership between Asad Shafique and Ahmed Shahzad. They both completed their half centuries beautifully.

Assisted with such an opening stand, Quetta Gladiators chased down the target in the second last over at the loss of four wickets and hence qualified for the playoffs.

Mahmudullah Riad was declared Man of the Match for taking three wickets.