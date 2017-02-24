Peshawar Zalmi set 166-run target for Lahore Qalandars in the 16th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 being played at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi revived their inning after losing an early wicket of Tamim Iqbal in the second over off a delivery by Aamer Yamin.

Mohammad Hafeez came in at number three to join Opener Kamran Akmal on the crease. He scored 13 runs off 18 deliveries. He was bowled out by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Kamran Akmal’s 58-run off 40 deliveries were the main contribution to this decent total by Zalmi. He was also stumped off by a ball by Yasir Shah after Hafeez.

Shakib Al Hassan was the second best scorer, who contributed 30 runs off 24 deliveries. He was caught out by Umar Akmal off a delivery by Sohail Tanveer.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars.

In their previous encounter, Peshawar Zalmi chased down Lahore Qalandars' 60-run target after a nail-biting match.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Brendon McCullum (capt), Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Grant Elliott, Sunil Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Yamin, Yasir Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

Peshawar Zalmi:

Mohammad Hafeez, Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shakib Al Hasan, Sohaib Maqsood, Darren Sammy (capt), Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar